Viking Fund Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 569.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 958,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,958,000 after purchasing an additional 194,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,576,000 after purchasing an additional 158,291 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.