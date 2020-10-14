Viking Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Shares of KO stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

