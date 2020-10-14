Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $227.15 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average of $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

