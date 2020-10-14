Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average is $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $163.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.16.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

