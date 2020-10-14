Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,680,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,482,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

