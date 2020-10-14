Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Virtusa by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Virtusa by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.