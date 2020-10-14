Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.99. 271,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,166,207. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

