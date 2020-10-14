VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 297,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 312,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

VNRX has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,077.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $62,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,885.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VolitionRX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VolitionRX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VolitionRX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VolitionRX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter.

About VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit