VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 297,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 312,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

VNRX has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,077.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $62,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,885.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRX by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VolitionRX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VolitionRX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in VolitionRX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in VolitionRX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter.

About VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

