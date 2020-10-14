VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $10.25. VOXX International shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 13,136 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 5,200 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 211,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 108.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

