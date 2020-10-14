VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Gap Up to $8.64

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $10.25. VOXX International shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 13,136 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 5,200 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 211,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 108.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth about $148,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

