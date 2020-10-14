Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VYGR. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $452.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.52. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

