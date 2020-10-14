Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 52714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 463,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 155.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,819 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

