Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Watts Water is focused on accelerating organic growth, driving margin expansion and reinvesting in productivity initiatives. The company aims to launch smart and connected products, which are likely to give it further edge in the marketplace. It is committed to enhancing shareholder value and executing a balanced cash allocation plan while following a long-term strategy of growing the business organically and through acquisitions. It focuses on new product development, geographic expansion and key account management. However, the company’s Europe segment is exposed to volatility in organic sales due to softness in the fluid solutions platform. Soft economic growth in the Asian markets is likely to put pressure on profitability. The company withdrew its 2020 guidance due to uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.33.

WTS stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,017,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,824,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

