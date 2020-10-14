WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend by 45.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $197.48 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

