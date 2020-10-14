Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.