Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 389 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 495.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

