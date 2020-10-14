Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tc Pipelines (TRP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE: TRP) recently:
- 10/6/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$70.00 to C$68.00.
- 9/30/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 9/10/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/21/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$69.00 to C$72.00.
Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58.
Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.1722348 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
