Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tc Pipelines (TRP)

10/6/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$70.00 to C$68.00.

9/30/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

9/10/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Tc Pipelines was given a new C$71.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Tc Pipelines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from C$69.00 to C$72.00.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,728. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$59.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 4.1722348 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

