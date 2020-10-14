Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VALEO/S (VLEEY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VALEO/S (OTCMKTS: VLEEY):

10/9/2020 – VALEO/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2020 – VALEO/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

10/2/2020 – VALEO/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/1/2020 – VALEO/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2020 – VALEO/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2020 – VALEO/S is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – VALEO/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of VLEEY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 11,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.12.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

