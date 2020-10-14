Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPRT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $275.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.86.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

