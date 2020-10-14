WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading 33.7% Higher

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shot up 33.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.06. 66,747,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,988% from the average session volume of 3,196,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIMI shares. BidaskClub downgraded WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

