XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.87

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 9572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

Get XPEL alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $802.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 2.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $954,415.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,846,268.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $206,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,573,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,129 shares of company stock worth $4,870,163. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.