Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Down 5.9%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 909,336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 704,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 268,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xunlei by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

