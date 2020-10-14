Ycash (YEC) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $62,987.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00617899 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00069219 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00055187 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

