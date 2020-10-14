Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Yintech Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Yintech Investment in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.
YIN opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $525.90 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.18. Yintech Investment has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.29.
About Yintech Investment
Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.
