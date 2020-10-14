York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $586.84 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.11. York Water has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of York Water by 174.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 1,758.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of York Water by 94.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

