Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. QCR reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,354. QCR has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $44.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $464.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in QCR by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.