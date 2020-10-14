Zacks: Analysts Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report sales of $14.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Asure Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.74 million. Asure Software posted sales of $24.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $63.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.10 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asure Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Asure Software by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 14.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asure Software by 456.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

