Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $623.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $594.00 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $636.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.
Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 104,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,031. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.52.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.