Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $623.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $594.00 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $636.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 17.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 59.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 104,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,031. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

