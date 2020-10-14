Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 17.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Alarm.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Alarm.com stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.60. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 101,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $6,871,037.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,402,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 17,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $945,885.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,937.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,303 shares of company stock worth $9,477,872 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 17.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 17.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,018,000 after buying an additional 47,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 49,454.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

