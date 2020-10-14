Zacks: Brokerages Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 14.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after acquiring an additional 368,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,159,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 7,960.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,399 shares during the period.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.32. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

