Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

TILE opened at $6.90 on Friday. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $403.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 349.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 379,554 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its position in shares of Interface by 420.0% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 286,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth about $2,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 120.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 45,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

