Zacks Investment Research Downgrades POSCO (NYSE:PKX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Shares of PKX stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $52.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 50.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in POSCO during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 232.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in POSCO in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 208.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

