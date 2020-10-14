Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sientra by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

