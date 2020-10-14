Zacks Investment Research Lowers Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ONTX. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.07. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

