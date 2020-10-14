Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAR. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.62. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.26%.

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,368.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,702,629.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $139,500. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 334.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.