Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,905. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. G.Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $179,432.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,455.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

