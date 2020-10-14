Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

ZGNX opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth about $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 133.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,787 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 55.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,907,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,074,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 403.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

