ZPER (ZPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $305,437.15

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $305,437.15 and $934.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096448 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00066972 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009476 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021338 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bit-Z and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.