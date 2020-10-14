Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $243.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $264.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $959.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $946.08 million to $975.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Zumiez by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zumiez by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Zumiez by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.21. 3,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,599. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

