Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Down 23%

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) shares fell 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.20. 6,148,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average session volume of 805,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth about $3,859,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 2,948.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 312,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 189.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 113,403 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

