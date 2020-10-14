Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Trading Down 23%

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) shares fell 23% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.20. 6,148,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average session volume of 805,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $545.06 million, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth about $3,859,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 2,948.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 312,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter worth about $2,836,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 189.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 113,403 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
