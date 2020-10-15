$0.02 EPS Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKCC. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

In related news, CEO James Keenan purchased 24,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $64,282.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares in the company, valued at $700,818.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 2,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $181.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

