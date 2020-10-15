$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

REDU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 177,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 799 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $364.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.56. RISE Education Cayman has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

