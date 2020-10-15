$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRX stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,737. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $218.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

