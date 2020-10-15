$0.10 EPS Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.02. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Extended Stay America by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,043. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.29.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

