$0.14 EPS Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. BOX posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

BOX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

