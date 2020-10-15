$0.14 EPS Expected for Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. BOX posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 279.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

BOX stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,188,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,400 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit