-$0.24 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 124%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVEO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

AVEO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

