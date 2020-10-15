-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 230.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of CHEF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 18,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,277. The company has a market cap of $595.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

