$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Skechers USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.45. Skechers USA posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers USA will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers USA.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $59,484,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $39,004,000. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the second quarter worth $26,307,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $11,899,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $7,560,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 69,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,021. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

