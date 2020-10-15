$0.38 EPS Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.33 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%.

Shares of BrightView stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.19. 27,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,775. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

