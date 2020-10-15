$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Stag Industrial also posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stag Industrial.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stag Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.