$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.67. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,595. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.53. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

